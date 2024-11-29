PCC wants an end to HND/BSc dichotomy

The Public Complaints Commission (PCC) has called for the uplifting of polytechnic education to end the dichotomy between the Higher National Diploma (HND) and the Bachelor of Science (BSc) degrees in the public service.

Kehinde Adeyemi Oni, PCC Federal Commissioner representing Ondo State, made the call on Thursday at a town hall/public hearing organised by the commission in Akure.

She explained that polytechnic education was very key, because of its mandate of producing middle – and high-level manpower for industrial growth and development.

She said it has become imperative to upgrade polytechnics to degree-awarding institutions.

“If the HND is not recognised, then we are going to have issues providing technical skills required to build the nation. Our polytechnics need to be upgraded with more emphasis laid on building skills like advanced vocational study,” he said.

Director, National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), in the Southwest, Mr Ayo Aroge, called for an upgrade in HND programme to Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) for the holders to reach the director’s cadre.