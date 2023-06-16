Pavon aces 15th in US Open first round

French journeyman Matthieu Pavon aced Los Angeles Country Club’s intriguing par-three 15th hole on Thursday in the first round of the 123rd US Open. Pavon,…

French journeyman Matthieu Pavon aced Los Angeles Country Club’s intriguing par-three 15th hole on Thursday in the first round of the 123rd US Open.

Pavon, who owns three pro victories on lesser European circuits but has never won on the DP World Tour, had one birdie and three bogeys through his first 10 holes but got himself back to even par with the hole-in-one at the 124-yard 15th – which can be set up to play at around 80 yards.

Pavon, ranked 173rd in the world, is playing in his third US Open. He finished tied for 25th at Shinnecock in 2018 but missed the cut in 2019.

He earned his spot this year in qualifying in England.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...