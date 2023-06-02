Pasuma’s Son Graduates As ‘Best Student’ In US School

Popular Fuji Music Artiste, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma’s son, Ajibola Odetola, has graduated as the best student from a high school, Harlan Community Academy, in the…

Popular Fuji Music Artiste, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma’s son, Ajibola Odetola, has graduated as the best student from a high school, Harlan Community Academy, in the United States.

In his Instagram post on Friday, Odetola said he graduated as the best student with a 4.20-grade point average (GPA).

The musician’s son added that he has been offered more than $400,000 in scholarships from over 30 universities.

Sharing his pictures on social media, he appreciated his family for their support which culminated in his successful academic exploit.

“#1 Valedictorian, mission accomplished. Graduation day. Glory be to God. Big graduate. Unto the Next,” he wrote.

“Finally!!!! Moving on to the next step of success. I’m thankful to God, My mom, My dad, my sister, and everyone for helping me along the way. I’ve received over $400k in scholarship money and over five full rides and got into over 20 schools.

“I’m ranked #1 in the school and I’m the Valedictorian with a 4.20 GPA. Committed to UIC HONORS COLLEGE Alhamdulilah …Unto the next step…Forever going up,” he stated.

