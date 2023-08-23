Pastor Kumuyi urge Nigerians to support Tinubu

The General Overseer of Deeper Life Church, Pastor Williams Kumuyi, has drummed support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he urges Nigerians to expect positive…

The General Overseer of Deeper Life Church, Pastor Williams Kumuyi, has drummed support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he urges Nigerians to expect positive outcomes in this administration.

The cleric while addressing newsmen on Tuesday ahead of his church’s Global Crusade starting Thursday, the Deeper Life Church leader urged Nigerians to forget the past and accept the new leaders.

In a video making the rounds on the Nigerian internet space via AIT, the cleric noted that Nigerians should not be swift to criticize the recent government.

Kumuyi said, “Those ministers that have been chosen in the cabinet; they are not new people that have never done anything. If you look at them one by one, you will see the good things they have done. If we support them, if we are not criticizing every step and they don’t know where to stand, if we accept them and we believe that God would work through them as instruments to build our nation let’s forget the past.

“This is a new day and I believe; we all believe that we are going to see new things in our country through our president and members of the cabinet. Good things will happen.”

