Pastor Jerry Eze and his new dimension of ministry

By William Ochonu

What God cannot do does not exist. Do you agree with this statement? The magnificent God and the creator of heaven and earth. The all-knowing God and the Prince of Peace. Do you agree now?

Pastor Jerry Eze, the founder of Streams of Joy International Church, came into the scene with a brand new message that resonated in the polity. The old and the young identified with the demonstration of the power and the efficacy of the word of God.

At the onset, it seemed like a joke. Some joked about it, and some took it seriously that at some point, it became an anthem for confessing the hands of God in all human endeavors. I have been a long admirer of Pastor Jerry Eze. His energy and uniqueness on the pulpit indeed gave many hope. He connected with his congregation and beyond his congregation. It was undoubtedly a story of what God cannot do does not exist.

I recall when he shared his journey through life and how God used a couple in the church to see him through his educational pursuit. It was God at work, and this much he has emphasized in his preaching.

Pastor Jerry Eze is a man after God’s heart, and when he started the New Season Prophetic. Prayers and Declaration (NSPPD) at the onset of the COVID-19 era, he challenged the restrictions in the body of Christ through the online daily prayers, which at some point recorded over 1 million views daily. Its impact was felt within and outside the country.

The New Season of Prophetic. Prayers and Declaration reached millions of souls worldwide. It emerged as the number one online prayer platform and the number one ‘Daily Most Super Chatted Gospel Channel’ worldwide, with a record 313,768,909 or 889,627 chats per day.

With over 800,000 subscribers, the NSPPD platform ranked a few points below Bishop Leonardo’s channel with 11.4m subscribers. The prayer program streams daily on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Mixlr topped the global chart with a record 113,689,464 views. According to the latest data from Playboard. co, the NSPPD platform grossed 7,308,995 views in the last 30 days at an average of 87,544 views per day.

It was also ranked as the world’s second ‘most live viewers’ gospel channel and the ‘most watched live channel’ in Nigeria, leading in daily, weekly, and monthly parameters. What God cannot do, indeed, does not exist.

According to Pastor Jerry Eze, he was raised by a Christian mother who instilled godly virtues in him. “My first introduction to God was my mom saying I was going to be a voice in my generation and serve God. That was how I grew up and continued in my journey with God. I grew up in a poor home; I must not forget to say that my mom was quite indigent.”

He says he is angry at the devil, which explains his aggressive prayer style. “Every day of my life, I open messages and emails and see that someone is down with cancer, someone just died; there is so much pain in the world. Half of the time, people are masking their pain; people are hurt and going through challenging issues.”

“My aggression comes from the mere fact that I’m angry with the devil because God is not the doer of all these things. The Bible says God cannot be tempted with evil, so he is not causing the people this pain; He is not causing this level of shame. First of all, it comes to me as pain that generally translates to anger.”

These were instructive words; little wonder his passion and exploits in reaching millions worldwide. Pastor Jerry Eze has indeed brought a new dimension to the propagation of the word of God. Many have received healing and had their situations turned around for good. Many have discovered their destinies and come to their place to rest.

What started as a small online prayer has indeed changed the world. Testimonies have poured in from near and far. Pastor Jerry Eze is burning alive with passion for serving God and humanity. This is a new dimension in the body of Christ. It is a discovery emphasizing that what God cannot do does not exist.

I recall some time in 2022, the Cable News Network (CNN) carried a story titled “The YouTube prayer channel started during Covid that’s become a global movement.”

The report stated thus: “Every morning at 7 am Nigerian time, Pastor Jerry Eze can be seen on a YouTube livestream fervently praying over thousands of stacks of requests he has received from his followers around the world. Flanked usually by his wife Eno and an associate, Eze’s passionate prayers are delivered in an urgent staccato, as he prays for cures to ailments and challenges such as illnesses, court cases, and financial issues.”

“People worldwide are accustomed to waking up and finding Pastor Jerry online,” Eze says. “It’s like a virus that has come to stay.”. The NPSSD was indeed the virus that confronted the coronavirus. People prayed and received healing through this idea that has come to redefine the propagation of the gospel of Jesus Christ.

In 2022, viewers from the UK and the US made up 25% of his live streams on YouTube, with over one million views from the UK and over 700,000 views from the US. Another example of what God cannot do does not exist.

Pastor Jerry Eze is a phenomenon who has attracted global attention. His passion for God is infectious. He has brought millions together through the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations channel. No doubt, a new season of prophetic prayers and declarations has brought healing and succor to millions across the world.

What started as a daily devotional with the idea of helping Christians by offering Prophetic Prayer and Daily Declarations as inspired by the Holy Spirit has turned into a global movement. He received prestigious recognition from the State of Georgia in the United States at the recently concluded NSPPD USA Prayer Conference.

The conference proved to be nothing short of miraculous, with numerous astonishing testimonies of healing and instant miracles that unfolded live before the eyes of the attendees. The NSPPD USA Prayer Conference emerged as an unqualified success, a testament to the unwavering commitment of Pastor Jerry Eze to the global Christian community.

I will conclude this piece with the word of God in Jeremiah 33:3: “Call to me, and I will answer you and tell you great and hidden things that you have not known.” This is a new dimension, and what God cannot do does not exist.

Ochonu wrote this piece from Abuja

