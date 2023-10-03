Pastor Enenche visits collapse Benue church  

Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre (DIGC), Paul Enenche, on Tuesday visited the collapsed branch of his church in Makurdi, Benue State. Our correspondent…

Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre (DIGC), Paul Enenche, on Tuesday visited the collapsed branch of his church in Makurdi, Benue State.

Our correspondent reports that a branch of the church had collapsed early hours of Tuesday, killing the resident pastor, Sunday Ezekiel Ahmed.

Eneche, who however arrived in company of his wife, Becky, at few minutes after 6pm went around the collapsed structure to see things for himself.

He offered prayers afterward and cheered the crowd of sympathisers while urging them to take solace over the sad incident.

“In all things we appreciate God. We want you all to be encouraged because the situation would have been worse if it happened during night vigil or on Sunday when we had the 7-hour in His presence liberty service just two days ago,” he said.

Eneche also in a brief interview with journalists at the scene of the incident, disclosed that the church usually do due diligence in all of its buildings.

“As a ministry we employ due diligence in our buildings and this we have done in several things we have done. We believe that going forward, we will look into more details, the procedures and everything including technical details and trusting God this will be forestalled in the future,” he added.

