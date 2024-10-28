Pastor Bakare’s 70th birthday to x-ray S/Court ruling on LG autonomy

Arrangements have been concluded for the 70th birthday anniversary of Pastor Tunde Bakare, Serving Overseer of Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC), on November 11, 2024, to be celebrated with a week of memorable activities beginning on Sunday, November 10.

The week-long programme would involve an inaugural lecture by the Citadel Centre for Development (TCCD).

The lecture, according to a statement by Kayode Ladeinde, Team Lead, Media and Publicity Sub-Committee, will x-ray the recent Supreme Court decision on Local Government Autonomy.

The lecture, titled ‘Democratic System of Local Government as Third Tier of Government in Nigeria: Matters Arising’, will be delivered by Prof. Taiwo Osipitan (SAN) while Chief Wole Olanipekun, will chair the occasion.

Pastor Bakare, fondly called PTB, has been one of the nation’s most highly influential and respected spiritual leaders, a fiery and passionate preacher of righteousness, and a courageous advocate for justice.

His interventions on the state of the nation have earned him respect and recognition.

In addition to his prophetic calling, he is also a politician of note and was the running mate of former President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2011 presidential election.

The statement added that the celebration would feature Appreciation Sunday by Affinity Groups in CGCC where members of the CGCC and affiliated communities will come together to express their heartfelt gratitude for his unwavering guidance and leadership over the years.

A special thanksgiving service will be held in honour of his life and ministry where he will also unveil his latest book, ‘The Last, but Definitely not the Least—The Autobiography of Pastor Tunde Bakare’, which offers insights into his experiences, spiritual journey, socio-political interventions and vision for the nation and the world.