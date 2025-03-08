Pastor, 2 others arrested over murder of LASU graduate 

Three persons, including a Pastor, have been arrested over the alleged murder of a 2024 graduate of the University of Lagos (LASU), Adedamola Ogunbode.

Those arrested were identified as Pastor Whepetoji Sunday, Sherrif Adebayo, a church member, and Omolara Ajisomo.

Two brothers said to be members of the gang, Teniola Ajisomo and Olaoluwa Ajisomo, reportedly escaped when they realised that the police were on their trail.

The deceased was reportedly abducted by five persons some days ago, but was confirmed by the police to have been murdered by the suspects.

While Sunday allegedly received the sum of N70,000 from the victim’s account, Sherrif Adebayo, a church member, got N300,000 from the same account.

The third suspect, Omolara Ajisomo, said to be the mother of two other suspects, Teniola Ajisomo and Olaoluwa Ajisomo, was nabbed for aiding her children’s escape to Cotonou, Benin Republic.

The police said the fleeing suspects collected N300,000 each from the deceased’s account before they escaped.

The arrest followed plans by the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), LASU Chapter, to protest the alleged murder of the deceased.

The Lagos State Police Command had initially maintained that it was investigating a “missing person” case, the students alleged that Ogunbode was “killed in cold blood by a so-called prophet in Ojo, Lagos State.”

Addressing the issues, the state Commissioner of Police, Moshood Jimoh, on Friday, explained that the matter was no longer a case of missing person but that of suspected murder.

The Lagos State Police boss, who spoke through the Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the command arrived at that decision following preliminary investigation into the case.

The CP stated that the Command had intensified investigation to locate the body of the deceased and uncover the circumstances surrounding his death.

He assured the public that the Command was fully committed to resolving the matter and bringing the perpetrators to justice, adding that significant progress had been made in the investigation.

“The Command also wishes to clarify that there is no political interference in the investigation. Investigation will proceed unhindered and impartially, in line with the principles of justice and fairness.

“I want to appeal to the family, friends, and student bodies to remain calm while the police investigation is carried out diligently. I am calling for restraint from actions that could potentially hinder or interfere with the ongoing investigative efforts.

“To ensure a comprehensive and thorough investigation, I have directed that the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to take over the case. The SCID will provide further expertise and additional impetus to the investigation, to expedite the process.

“Currently, among the five suspects into whose accounts money was moved from the victim’s account, three suspects have been arrested and now in police custody: They are Whepetoji Sunday, a pastor, who received N70,000 from the victim’s account;

“Sherrif Adebayo, a church member, who received N300,000 from the victim’s account. And Omolara Ajisomo, the mother of Teniola Ajisomo and Olaoluwa Ajisomo, for aiding her children who got N300,000 each escape into Cotonou, Benin Republic. Efforts are on to arrest the five fleeing suspects,” he stated.

CP Jimoh also assured that the Command would leave no stone unturned in ensuring that those responsible are apprehended and bought to justice, noting that the outcome of investigation would be made public in the interest of justice.