Pastor, 2 children escape from kidnappers’ den in Niger

A pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Kuchiko-Ijah community in Tafa LGA of Niger State, Favour Gbenga, and two of his children have escaped from a kidnappers den.

City & Crime recalls that the pastor, his 10- year-old son and eight-year-old daughter were abducted in the early hours of Monday, fled the bandits’ captivity along with the two children.

A resident, who preferred anonymity, told City & Crime yesterday that the pastor’s daughter was the first to escape along the road before he and the son escaped later.

He further said, “The clergyman’s son woke up from sleep and whispered to his father that their two captors were sleeping.”

He added that the three returned to the community separately before evening and were all taken to a clinic in Bwari town.

City & Crime further reports that the pastor’s wife and his youngest child were spared by the kidnappers during the operation.