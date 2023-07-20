Passport reforms: Immigration redeploys 15 comptrollers

The posting order was signed on behalf of the acting CG by the Deputy Comptroller General in charge of Human Resources, Mr Usman Babangida.

The acting Comptroller General (CG), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mrs Caroline Adepoju, has approved the immediate reposting of 15 passport officers in a bid to strengthen the Service’s ongoing passport reform process.

The posting order was signed on behalf of the acting CG by the Deputy Comptroller General (DCG), in charge of Human Resources, Mr Usman Babangida.

The Service’s spokesman, Kenneth Kure, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Adepoju said that the NIS management was determined to upgrade the Passport administration both at home and in the foreign missions.

The acting Comptroller General assured that the service would not go back on its avowed position to make passport offices across the board to be purely service oriented.

She named some of the affected passport offices as Alausa and Festac both in Lagos, as well as the ones in Edo, Anambra, Bayelsa, Kogi, Nassarawa, Plateau, Enugu, Abia, Kano, Taraba and Ondo, among others.

The acting CG maintained that only the best brains who have fully adopted the mantra of service above self would henceforth be posted to sensitive places.

“This is so because our people deserve nothing short of the best,” she said, enjoining all affected officers in the redeployment to bring their wealth of experience to their new offices and contribute to the improvement of service delivery.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...