Passengers to get refund as Max Air suspends operations

Nigeria’s domestic carrier, Max Air, is expected to initiate refunds to hundreds of booked passengers following the suspension of its operations, which will take effect tomorrow.

The suspension followed the Tuesday night incident when its aircraft, a Boeing with registration number 5N-MBD, suffered a tyre burst after landing at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the apex aviation regulatory agency in Nigeria, announced the suspension of the operation of the airline for 90 days to conduct an audit into the operation of the airline.

SPONSOR AD

The airline had experienced a series of incidents in recent times raising concerns about the safety of its operations.

In December 2024, Max Air Flight VM1623 taking off from Maiduguri International Airport to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, made an air return over “engine abnormality.”

Also in July, the airline’s aircraft experienced another tyre burst while taking off from Kano to Yola, leaving over 100 passengers stranded.

Tuesday’s incident caused panic at the Kano airport, especially among the 53 passengers onboard.

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has launched an investigation into the incident.

NSIB’s Director of Public Affairs and Family Assistance, Mrs Bimbo Olawumi Oladeji, in a statement, disclosed that the incident occurred at approximately 10:48 pm local time on Tuesday at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.

“The aircraft, flying from Lagos to Kano with 53 passengers and six crew members onboard, landed on runway 06.

“During the deceleration phase, while still under 60 knots and with the thrust reversers engaged, a loud bang was heard, followed by the aircraft veering sharply to the left.

“The flight crew promptly regained control and safely brought the aircraft to a stop. All 53 passengers and crew members safely disembarked, and no injuries were reported,” she said.

The NSIB said it has deployed its GoTeam to the site of the incident, adding that the investigation will focus on identifying the root cause, including any technical, operational, or procedural lapses.

Daily Trust reports that the airport was temporarily shut down for takeoff and landing until Wednesday morning when the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) removed the impediment on the runway.

Airline’s operation suspended for 3 months

The airline, working with the NCAA, announced the suspension of its operation to allow it to carry out an internal audit.

The NCAA also confirmed the suspension in a statement by the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu.

Achimugu said during the 3-month period, the NCAA will conduct a thorough safety and economic audit on Max Air.

“The resumption of Max Air’s domestic flight operations will be predicated on the satisfactory completion of this audit,” Achimugu said.

The airline confirmed it suspended its domestic flight operations for 90 days effective midnight 31st January 2025 to enable it to carry out internal operational evaluation.

Daily Trust stated that while the airline was given the latitude to operate till tomorrow, it would begin to make full refunds to passengers in line with regulatory provisions.

Achimugu in a chat with Daily Trust said, “We have advised the airline to start making arrangements for refunds, that is why the suspension is not from today. We advised them to carry passengers from now till tomorrow to be able to carry some of the backlogs.”