Passengers injured as US-bound flight returns to Lagos over technical issue

A United States-bound flight operated by American Airlines, United Airlines, developed technical hitches mid-air, forcing the aircraft to return to Lagos.

The incident happened on Thursday with a few of the passengers injured from the impact of the incident.

The aircraft, a Boeing 787-800 plane with 245 passengers, eight flight attendants, and three pilots on board, was headed for Washington Dulles International Airport before declaring an emergency and returned to Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA).

Sources confirmed that food and passengers’ luggage were scattered following the impact on the aircraft.

As of the time of filing this report, the cause of the technical hitches was yet to be known while passengers are yet to be airlifted back to the US.

When contacted, the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, Mr. Micheal Achimugu, confirmed the incident.

He stated that arrangement was being made to convey the passengers to the US, noting that the passengers had been lodged in a hotel as stipulated by the regulatory act.

“Investigation is ongoing,” he added.The airline in a statement also confirmed “a technical issue” occurred on the flight.