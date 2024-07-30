Passenger slumps, dies in Niger park

A man has slumped and died in the popular Mobil Roundabout Park in Minna, Niger State. Witnesses told City & Crime that the victim had…

Witnesses told City & Crime that the victim had just arrived from Kuta, headquarters of Shiroro LGA, when he collapsed and died on the spot.

A woman and some union officials who witnessed the scene said he had just separated a fight, asking the fighters to allow peace to reign.

The woman said, “He just alighted from a cab. He walked over here and bought sachet water that he drank. He even pleaded with some people who were fighting to stop. He sat here and we just saw him on the ground.”

Before our correspondent could arrive at the scene, his corpse was reportedly evacuated by operatives of Operation Flush stationed at the Mobil Roundabout.

One of the union officials, who did not want his name mentioned, said contacts in his phone were called and they confirmed that he was from Kuta and was in Minna for an activity.