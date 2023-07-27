Passenger arrested for stealing laptop in-flight

An airline passenger has been arrested on board for allegedly stealing a laptop belonging to another passenger. The passenger identified as Ogeneochuko David was apprehended…

An airline passenger has been arrested on board for allegedly stealing a laptop belonging to another passenger.

The passenger identified as Ogeneochuko David was apprehended aboard an Ibom Air flight Q1300 from Lagos to Abuja on 26th July, 2023.

He was said to have picked the laptop from a co-passenger’s bag in the overhead cabin.

The owner of the laptop reportedly suspected the movement of David within the aircraft and decided to check where his laptop was kept.

That was when he realized the item was missing and subsequently notified the crew members.

A search was immediately instituted, which led to about half an hour delay, and the laptop was found with Mr. David.

GM, Marketing and Communication of Ibom Air, Aniekan Essienette who confirmed the arrest said the passenger was immediately offloaded and handed over to the Federal Airport Authority (FAAN) Aviation Security (AVSEC) for further investigation.

She said the suspect was later handed over to the Police for further investigation.

She said, “The police have since confirmed that the suspect is a member of a large syndicate specializing in stealing onboard aircraft.

“The owner of the laptop voluntarily stepped down from the flight to assist with the investigation and promised to follow up with the case to its logical conclusion.

“In line with our corporate policy, Ibom Air has zero tolerance for this sort of criminal activity on board our flights and will prosecute any offenders to the full extent of the law.”

IRecall that one Kingsley Chinsunum was alleged to have stolen the sum of N100,000.00 from a wallet kept inside a bag in the overhead bin, while on board Ibom Air flight 4150 at Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal two Ikeja, on the 31st of May 2023.

He has since been charged to Court and is presently facing trial at the Ikeja Magisterial District.

The airline urged passengers to report any suspicious activity they observe during their flights to the crew members immediately, saying early intervention can prevent potential thefts and ensure a safer travel experience for everyone on board.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...