Partnership with Al-Azhar University beneficial to Muslims – Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi

Renowned Islamic scholar Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi has said the partnership between the Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi Foundation and Al-Azhar University Cairo will train teachers, students and benefit the Muslim community.

The sheikh made these remarks at a graduation ceremony in Bauchi for a three-month intensive training programme organised by the foundation.

The programme, which covered Arabic and Islamic Studies, was attended by 85 Qur’anic school teachers.

Represented by the Deputy Chairman of the Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi Foundation, Sayyadi Tijjani Sheikh Dahiru, the scholar emphasised that Al-Azhar University is one of the world’s oldest institutions of higher learning; a renowned centre for Arabic literature and Islamic Studies and serves as a key reference for Muslims globally seeking guidance on faith matters.

He noted that many officials of the foundation are alumni of Al-Azhar and that thousands of Muslim scholars worldwide have benefited from the institution’s profound Islamic knowledge, which they now disseminate globally.

Sheikh Dahiru urged the participants to apply their newly acquired knowledge for the betterment of society and encouraged clerics and his followers to continue their pursuit of Islamic religious knowledge.

He also expressed gratitude to the scholars from Al-Azhar University Cairo who educated the Qur’anic teachers and prayed for their continued success.

Sayyadi Aliyu Sise Sheikh Dahiru, director general of the foundation, stated that for the past 30 years, Al-Azhar University Cairo has been sending teachers to instruct at Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi schools.

He explained that the training covered various subjects including the Arabic language, Qur’an, Tajweed, Fiqh, and other Islamic topics.

Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi concluded the ceremony by donating a copy of the Holy Quran to each participant and awarding them certificates of completion.