Parties lay claim to unilorin alumni president

The Dr Wale Fasakin-led executive committee of the University of Ilorin Alumni Association and the one headed by Prof. AbdulRasaq Kilani have clashed over the issue of tenure.

Prof Kilani’s group had accused Dr Fasakin of impersonation and warned the public against having any dealings with him, saying he’s still claiming to be association’s president three years after removal.

In a statement, publicity secretary, Olorunsuwa Elijah Ola, said Fasakin’s tenure ended in 2021 through a resolution of Congress due to gross abuse of office, high handedness, and betrayal of the association’s trust and constitution.

He stated that a Caretaker Committee was put in place for three years until August 24, 2024, when election held to usher in another EXCO.

Consequently, it invited the Police and the Department of State Security Service to invite Fasakin for questioning “as his action is capable of causing a breach of the University of Ilorin’s peace.”

But in a swift reaction, Fasakin described as “unguarded and misdirected”, the claim by Prof. Kilani that he is being impersonated as the group’s president.

In a statement by the National Vice President II of the Fasakin group and its state chapter chairman, Mr. Yomi Olumuyide, and Segun Onipinwa, respectively, on behalf of its NEC, maintained that Fasakin and his Exco remain the authentic apex body of the association.

He said the purported congress held by the Kilani group recently to elect him and other “faceless persons” was a mere kindergarten drama and a demonstration of crass ignorance of law and suit still pending in court on the issue.

He accused Kilani’s faction of lacking adequate knowledge of the history and the current affairs of the association.

Fasakin’s group however blamed the leadership of the university for “complicity and favouritism” in the matter rather than playing neutral.

“Dr Fasakin gave the association a loan of N1 million in two installments in 2020, to pay salaries of the association’s staff working at the two hostels and at the secretariat during the COVID-19 period.

“The National Executive Council hereby called on EFCC, ICPC, and DSS to look into the alleged unauthorised operation of the association’s accounts since 2021 to date.”

The statement said “Fasakin has been running the Association with his personal money since 2021.