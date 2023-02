Alycia Parks of the United States stunned world No 5 Caroline Garcia in straight sets to win her maiden WTA title in Lyon on Sunday.…

The 22-year-old Parks, who came into the week at 79 in the rankings, claimed a 7-6 (9/7), 7-5 win over her French opponent after more than two hours on court.

Hometown star Garcia had been seeking a 12th career title but eventually wilted under a barrage of power hitting by Parks who unleashed 15 aces in her total of 28 winners.