Paris Olympics: Oborududu books semi final spot

FILE PHOTO: Blessing Oborududu of Nigeria celebrates after qualifying for the final in the Women’s freestyle 68kg wrestling event at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan on Monday (2/8/21). Oborududu wins 7-2 against Battsetseg Soronzoboldyn of Mongolia to reach the final where she faces Tamyra Mensah-Stock of America. The American wins 10-4 against Alla Cherkasova of Ukraine in the semi-final. 03515/2/8/2021/BJO/NAN

Nigeria’s Wrestler Blessing Oborududu has booked a place in the semi-finals of the women’s wrestling (68kg) event in the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics.

Oborududu defeated her Canadian opponent, Linda Morais, 8-2 in their quarterfinal match on Monday to secure her place in the semifinals.

Oborududu will meet Meerim Zhumanazarova from Kyrgyzstan in the semifinals at the Champ-de-Mars Arena in Paris at 8 pm.

The Nigerian, who is ranked World number 6, won a silver medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Zhumanazarova, who is ranked world number 16, is a freestyle wrestler and holds the title of Master of Sport of International Class in Kyrgyzstan.

She won a bronze medal in the women’s 68 kg event at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

The 2024 Paris Olympics Games which started on July 26 is expected to end on Aug. 11. (NAN)

