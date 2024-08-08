Paris 2024: Team Nigeria’s 4x100m relay teams fail to advance

✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Team Nigeria’s 4x100m relay team

Team Nigeria’s 4×100 metres relay teams on Thursday in Paris recorded season-best times in their respective races but still failed to advance at the 2024 Olympic Games.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that both teams failed to qualify for the next round in their events in the opening round at the Stade de France.

Running from lane 4 in round 1 heat 2, the women’s team finished sixth after a time of 42.70 seconds for a season-best.

Great Britain, France, and Jamaica won the heat in the first, second, and third order.

NAN reports that the men’s team finished seventh in lane 2 of round 1’s heat 1 with a time of 38.20 secs.

U.S, South Africa and Great Britain won the heat in the order of first, second and third respectively.

Meanwhile, Edose Ibadin on his part failed to take advantage of the repechage round opportunity in the men’s 800m event.

In the repechage heat 1, he finished seventh with a time of one minute 49.09 seconds.  (NAN)

