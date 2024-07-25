Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigeria unveil 84 athletes

The Federal Ministry of Sports Development and the Nigeria Olympics Committee (NOC) have jointly unveiled a list of 84 athletes to represent the country at…

The Federal Ministry of Sports Development and the Nigeria Olympics Committee (NOC) have jointly unveiled a list of 84 athletes to represent the country at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

The Paris 2024 Olympics is scheduled to hold from July 26 to Aug. 11.

Tony Nezianya, Public Relations Officer of NOC, who stated this in a statement on Thursday in Lagos, said the athletes would compete across 12 different sports at the global sports fiesta.

“Notably, the contingent is largely comprised of female athletes, with a significant presence from female soccer and basketball teams.

“The team will also be participating in events such as Athletics, badminton, boxing, Canoing, cycling, taekwondo, table tennis, wrestling, weightlifting, and swimming,” he said.

Nezianya also disclosed that the athletes have started moving into the Games village in Paris from their training base in Germany.

“This is with exception of the National female soccer team, the Falcons, who have relocated to Boaxdeux for their football event being held in cities outside Paris.

“The teams comprised of Basketball Team, 12; Athletics, 35; female football, table tennis, 4; wrestling, 5; boxing, 2; swimming, 2; Taekwondo, 1 and Badminton, 1,“ he said.

Final list

Athletics – Men

Adeyemi Sikiru Adewale – 4 x 400m Relay Mixed

Ajayi Kayinsola – 100m, 4 x 100m Relay

Akintola Alaba Olakunle – 4 x 100m Relay

Amene Dubem – 4 x 100m Relay

Ashe Favour Oghene – Mens 100m

Enekwechi Chukwuebuka – Mens Shotput

Ibadin Edose – Mens 800m

Itsekiri Usheoritse – 4 x 100m Relay

Nathaniel Ezekiel – Mens 400m Hurdles

.Nnamdi Chinecherem – Mens Javelin Throw

Nwachukwu Dubem – 4 x 400m Relay Mixed

Ogazi Samuel – Mens 400m, 4 x 400m Relay

Oghenebrume Godson – Mens 100m, 4 x 100m Relay

Ojeli Ifeanyi Emmanuel – Mens 4 x 400m Relay

Okezie Chidi – Mens 400m, 4 x 400m Relay

Onwuzurike Udodi Chudi – Mens 200m

Sunday Israel Okon – 4 x 400m, 4 x 400m Relay Mixed

Athletics – Women

Adeshina Temitope Simbiat – Womens High Jump

Amaechi Obiageri Pamela – Women’s Discus Throw

Amusan Oluwatobilola – Women’s 100m

Anumba Ashley – Women’s Discus Throw

Brume Ese – Women’s Long Jump

Chukwuma Rosemary – Women’s 100m

Eyakpobeyan Justina Tiana – Women’s 4 x 100m Relay

George Patience Okon – 4 x 400m Relay (Mixed)

Godbless Tima Seikeseye – Women’s 100m, 4 x 100m Relay

Joseph Esther Elo – Women’s 400m, 4 x 400m Relay

Oghonogor Prestina Oluchi – Women’s Long Jump

Ofili Favour – Women’s 200m

Oginmakinju Omolara – Women’s 4 x 400m Relay (Mixed)

Olajide Olayinka – Women’s 4 x 100m Relay

Olatoye Oyesade – Women’s Hammer Throw

Onojuvwevwo Ella – Women’s 400m

Onyekwere Chioma – Women’s Discus Throw

Usoro Ruth – Women’s Long Jump.

Badminton

Opeyori Anuoluwapo

Basketball

Adeyeye Adebola

Amukamara Promise

Balogun Elizabeth

Ebo Lauren

Ejiofor Blessing

Enabosi Nicole

Igbokwe Rita

Kalu Ezinne

Kunaiyi-Akpanah Pallas

Musa Murjanatu

Okonkwo Amy

Okoro Ifunanya

Taiwo Olaoluwatomi

Boxing

Olaore Olaitan – Men’s Heavyweight 92kg

Ogunsemilore Cynthia – Women’s Lightweight 60kg

Canoeing

Bello Ayomide – Women’s Sprint C2, 500m

Otuedo Beauty – Women’s Sprint C2, 500m

Cycling

Ese Ukpeseraye

Football

Abiodun Deborah

Ajibade Rasheedat

Alozie Michelle

Demehin Blessing

Echegini Jennifer

Ihezue Chinwendu

Kanu Uchenna

Macleans Chinonyerem

Nnadozie Chiamaka

Ohale Osinachi

Okeke Chidinma

Okoronkwo Esther

Oluehi Tochukwu

Onumonu Ifeoma

Oshoala Asisat

Payne Nicole

Payne Toni

Ucheibe Christy

Ademola Morufa

Alani Jumoke

Monday Gift

Otu Regina

Swimming

Sijuade Oluwatobiloba

Nwandu Adaku

Taekwondo

Anyanacho Elizabeth – Women’s -67kg

Table Tennis

Aruna Quadri – Men’s Singles

Omotayo Olajide – Men’s Singles

Effiong Edem – Women’s Singles

Fatima Bello – Women’s Singles

Weightlifting

Lawal Rafiatu – Women’s -59kg

Eze Joy Ogbonne – Women’s -71kg

Wrestling

Mutuwa Ashtoib – Men’s Freestyle – 125kg

Ogunsanya Christiana – Women’s Freestyle -53kg

Adekuoroye Odunayo – Women’s Freestyle -53kg

Kolawole Esther – Women’s Freestyle -62kg

Oborodudu Blessing – Women’s Freestyle -68kg

Reuben Hannah – Women’s Freestyle -76kg. (NAN)