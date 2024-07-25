Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigeria unveil 84 athletes

The Federal Ministry of Sports Development and the Nigeria Olympics Committee (NOC) have jointly unveiled a list of 84 athletes to represent the country at the upcoming Paris Olympics.
The Paris 2024 Olympics is scheduled to hold from July 26 to Aug. 11.
Tony Nezianya, Public Relations Officer of NOC, who stated this in a statement on Thursday in Lagos, said the athletes would compete across 12 different sports at the global sports fiesta.
“Notably, the contingent is largely comprised of female athletes, with a significant presence from female soccer and basketball teams.
“The team will also be participating in events such as Athletics, badminton, boxing, Canoing, cycling, taekwondo, table tennis, wrestling, weightlifting, and swimming,” he said.
Nezianya also disclosed that the athletes have started moving into the Games village in Paris from their training base in Germany.
“This is with exception of the National female soccer team, the Falcons, who have relocated to Boaxdeux for their football event being held in cities outside Paris.
“The teams comprised of Basketball Team, 12; Athletics, 35; female football, table tennis, 4; wrestling, 5; boxing, 2; swimming, 2; Taekwondo, 1 and Badminton, 1,“ he said.
Final list
Athletics – Men
Adeyemi Sikiru Adewale – 4 x 400m Relay Mixed
Ajayi Kayinsola – 100m, 4 x 100m Relay
Akintola Alaba Olakunle – 4 x 100m Relay
Amene Dubem – 4 x 100m Relay
Ashe Favour Oghene – Mens 100m
Enekwechi Chukwuebuka – Mens Shotput
Ibadin Edose – Mens 800m
Itsekiri Usheoritse – 4 x 100m Relay
Nathaniel Ezekiel – Mens 400m Hurdles
.Nnamdi Chinecherem – Mens Javelin Throw
Nwachukwu Dubem – 4 x 400m Relay Mixed
Ogazi Samuel – Mens 400m, 4 x 400m Relay
Oghenebrume Godson – Mens 100m, 4 x 100m Relay
Ojeli Ifeanyi Emmanuel – Mens 4 x 400m Relay
Okezie Chidi – Mens 400m, 4 x 400m Relay
Onwuzurike Udodi Chudi – Mens 200m
Sunday Israel Okon – 4 x 400m, 4 x 400m Relay Mixed
Athletics – Women
Adeshina Temitope Simbiat – Womens High Jump
Amaechi Obiageri Pamela – Women’s Discus Throw
Amusan Oluwatobilola – Women’s 100m
Anumba Ashley – Women’s Discus Throw
Brume Ese – Women’s Long Jump
Chukwuma Rosemary – Women’s 100m
Eyakpobeyan Justina Tiana – Women’s 4 x 100m Relay
George Patience Okon – 4 x 400m Relay (Mixed)
Godbless Tima Seikeseye – Women’s 100m, 4 x 100m Relay
Joseph Esther Elo – Women’s 400m, 4 x 400m Relay
Oghonogor Prestina Oluchi – Women’s Long Jump
Ofili Favour – Women’s 200m
Oginmakinju Omolara – Women’s 4 x 400m Relay (Mixed)
Olajide Olayinka – Women’s 4 x 100m Relay
Olatoye Oyesade – Women’s Hammer Throw
Onojuvwevwo Ella – Women’s 400m
Onyekwere Chioma – Women’s Discus Throw
Usoro Ruth – Women’s Long Jump.
Badminton
Opeyori Anuoluwapo
Basketball
Adeyeye Adebola
Amukamara Promise
Balogun Elizabeth
Ebo Lauren
Ejiofor Blessing
Enabosi Nicole
Igbokwe Rita
Kalu Ezinne
Kunaiyi-Akpanah Pallas
Musa Murjanatu
Okonkwo Amy
Okoro Ifunanya
Taiwo Olaoluwatomi
Boxing
Olaore Olaitan – Men’s Heavyweight 92kg
Ogunsemilore Cynthia – Women’s Lightweight 60kg
Canoeing
Bello Ayomide – Women’s Sprint C2, 500m
Otuedo Beauty – Women’s Sprint C2, 500m
Cycling
Ese Ukpeseraye
Football
Abiodun Deborah
Ajibade Rasheedat
Alozie Michelle
Demehin Blessing
Echegini Jennifer
Ihezue Chinwendu
Kanu Uchenna
Macleans Chinonyerem
Nnadozie Chiamaka
Ohale Osinachi
Okeke Chidinma
Okoronkwo Esther
Oluehi Tochukwu
Onumonu Ifeoma
Oshoala Asisat
Payne Nicole
Payne Toni
Ucheibe Christy
Ademola Morufa
Alani Jumoke
Monday Gift
Otu Regina
Swimming
Sijuade Oluwatobiloba
Nwandu Adaku
Taekwondo
Anyanacho Elizabeth – Women’s -67kg
Table Tennis
Aruna Quadri – Men’s Singles
Omotayo Olajide – Men’s Singles
Effiong Edem – Women’s Singles
Fatima Bello – Women’s Singles
Weightlifting
Lawal Rafiatu – Women’s -59kg
Eze Joy Ogbonne – Women’s -71kg
Wrestling
Mutuwa Ashtoib – Men’s Freestyle – 125kg
Ogunsanya Christiana – Women’s Freestyle -53kg
Adekuoroye Odunayo – Women’s Freestyle -53kg
Kolawole Esther – Women’s Freestyle -62kg
Oborodudu Blessing – Women’s Freestyle -68kg
Reuben Hannah – Women’s Freestyle -76kg. (NAN)