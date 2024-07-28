Paris 2024 Olympics: Falcons lose second game to Spain

Nigeria’s Super Falcons, on Sunday, lost their second group C game at the Paris 2024 Olympics to World champions Spain, by a lone goal. The…

The defeat means Nigeria will continue the search for their first points of the tournament as they regroup to face Japan on Wednesday,

The nine-time African champions, however deserve credit for holding out for 85 minutes against the world champions before conceding a lone goal that handed the Europeans all the three points in Nantes.

Spain dominated possession, expectedly, and only a masterclass defensive performance by the Falcons restricted them to the 1-0 win.

For some parts of the game, the Falcons looked dangerous and made efforts in front of goal when Esther Okoronkwo’s shot in the 23rd minute was pushed away by the goalkeeper when she latched on to a pass from Ajibade.

Also in the 65thminute when captain Rasheedat Ajibade lifted the ball a little too high when running into a backpass by Asisat Oshoala.

Oshoala could have made hay with 18 minutes left, but she went to pass when it appeared easier to go for the kill.

Earlier in the second half, Salma Paralluelo had the ball in the net as she bundled past Chiamaka Nnadozie from a corner kick, but she was ruled offside.

With nine minutes to go, Osinachi Ohale cleared from the line as Alexia Putellas, who had been thwarted several times by Nnadozie, struck from just outside the box.

Spain got the winner in the 85th minute, when the ubiquitous Putellas heaved the ball past Nnadozie straight from a free-kick on the left side of the Nigeria defence.

The defeat means the Falcons remain pointless in the tournament in Group C, and must achieve a win against Japan at the same venue on Wednesday to stand any chance of progressing to the quarter-finals.(NAN)