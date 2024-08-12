Paris 2024: Obi calls for probe into Olympic failures

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in last year’s elections, Peter Obi, has demanded a thorough probe of the dismal outing of Nigeria’s…

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in last year’s elections, Peter Obi, has demanded a thorough probe of the dismal outing of Nigeria’s contingent to this year’s Olympics in Paris, France.

Obi made the call on Sunday in a series of posts on his X handle.

Daily Trust reports that Nigeria finished the Paris 2024 Games without winning any medals, as was the case in the London Olympics of 2012.

“I call on the government to investigate these gross misconducts and make sure that those responsible do not have the opportunity to do so again.

“How can one explain that a country like Jamaica spent less than 5% of what we spent on our contingents for the Paris Olympics 2024 and won as many as 6 medals. Yet with our huge financial investments and large contingent, we could not win even a single medal?

“At least nine African countries won gold but the giant with over 200m people came home without even a bronze. We invested about N12bn in this year’ s Olympics, which is almost twice the amount budgeted for the entire Ministry of Science and Technology for this year.”

“These same professional athletes were denied the opportunity to represent our nation in Tokyo 2020, for similar reasons of administrative recklessness. I have it on good authority that some injured athletes, not physically fit to represent the country and not competing in the ongoing Olympics, were there in Paris receiving estacodes from our national resources,” Obi said.