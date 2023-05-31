Paris 2024: Cameroon, Ghana loom on Super Falcons’ path

Following the draw conducted yesterday in Cairo, nine time African champions, the Super Falcons may inevitably battle against perennial rivals, Cameroon and Ghana as they…

Following the draw conducted yesterday in Cairo, nine time African champions, the Super Falcons may inevitably battle against perennial rivals, Cameroon and Ghana as they seek to qualify for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France.

After a probable meeting with Ethiopia in the second round of the campaign in October this year, the Falcons will have to confront the winner of the ties Uganda/Rwanda and Cameroon.

Once they cross the Cameroonian hurdle, the Nigerian girls will be up against the winner of the Guinea Bissau/Benin Republic against Guinea/Ghana.

Cameroon stopped Nigeria from qualifying for the London 2012 Olympics, when they edged a two-leg encounter on penalties in Yaounde.

Equatorial Guinea stopped the Super Falcons in the race to Rio 2016 Olympics while Cote d’Ivoire proved the stumbling block to the last Games held in Tokyo.

However, the Super Falcons have severally stopped the Indomitable Lionesses from reaching the FIFA World Cup, including beating them in the Women AFCON quarter-finals in Morocco last year to deny the Lionesses a spot in this year’s finals in Australia and New Zealand.

The Falcons equally defeated Cameroon right in front of their home fans in the Final of the 2016 Women Africa Cup of Nations.

The Falcons stopped Ghana from reaching the Women AFCON in Morocco last year, and have also severally been the pain in the neck of Ghana’s Black Maidens as far as FIFA World Cup berths are concerned.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...