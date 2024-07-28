✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Paris 2024: Aruna, Omotayo crash out of table tennis men's singles

Nigeria’s players in the men’s table tennis event of the ongoing Olympic Games on Saturday lost their matches in the first round of the competition.…

The poster boy of Nigerian table tennis, Aruna Quadri. He has been listed by ITTF for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Nigeria’s table tennis star, Aruna Quadri, plays backhand during a match

Nigeria’s players in the men’s table tennis event of the ongoing Olympic Games on Saturday lost their matches in the first round of the competition.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Quadri Aruna lost 3-4 in his round of 64 match at the South Paris Arena to Eduard Ionescu of Romania.

Aruna’s hopes of repeating his Rio 2016 quarter-finals performance went up in smoke when the 20-year-old Ionescu made it a thrilling Olympic debut for himself.

He rallied back to win with an 8-11 9-11 6-11 11-8 12-10 11-9 13-11 scoreline, in spite of having played a match earlier in the day.

The Nigerian won the first three games – 11-8 11-9 11-6 – only for Ionesco to turn the match on its head by winning the next two games – 11-8 12-10 – to take the match to seven games.

His opponent then won 11-9 13-11 to take the match and head to the round of 32.

Earlier in the day, Olajide Omotayo had lost 1-4 to Iranian Noshad Alamiyan.

The result meant both Nigerians are out of the men’s singles event of the competition. (NAN)

