Parents of #EndBadGovernance protest victims demand justice

Relatives of victims from the #EndBadGovernance protest held in August 2023 are calling on the federal government to set up a commission to investigate the killings, injuries, and disappearances during the protest.

Speaking at a press conference in Kano, Yahya Ibrahim, whose son was killed during the protest, urged President Bola Tinubu to establish an independent and impartial inquiry.

Ibrahim said, “Some of our sons and daughters were not even part of the protest but were killed because of excessive force used by the police. We are ready to provide all the information and evidence.”

The parents outlined their demands, including an independent investigation into police actions during the protest, accountability for those responsible for the killings and adequate compensation for victims’ families.

The parents vowed to continue seeking justice, emphasising that the loss of their loved ones could not be ignored.