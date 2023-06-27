Parents handover daugther to police for abandoning baby

A woman, Aishatu Dauda (35), who abandoned a month-old baby in Gudemunu village Dukku in LGA of Gombe State has been handed over to the…

A source told City & Crime that the parents took the decision when they discovered that after a month following her delivery she couldn’t account for the baby.

The source further said, “She told the police that the man responsible for the baby was at large and that she couldn’t take care of the baby, hence her action.

City & Crime reports that the baby was earlier found near a magistrates’ court in the early hours of Friday, June, 2 by a bread hawker, who informed the police, who then took her and handed her over to a woman to look after her.

