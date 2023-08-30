Parents, guardians commend Kano govt for slashing 50% tuition fees

Parents and guardians of students attending higher education institutions in Kano State have commended Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf for slashing tuition fees across institutions in…

Parents and guardians of students attending higher education institutions in Kano State have commended Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf for slashing tuition fees across institutions in the state by 50 per cent.

The parents and guardians, in separate interviews with Daily Trust on Tuesday, described the development as a much needed assistance to their children’s educational journey and a relief to them especially at a time the economic crisis in the country is having far reaching impact on them.

Daily Trust reports that Governor Yusuf announced the development via his official Facebook page on Tuesday.

He said, “Earlier today, I had an important meeting with the heads of all state-owned tertiary institutions in Kano State, where I directed that tuition fee at the institutions be slashed by 50% with immediate effect.”

Earlier, the state Commissioner for Higher Education, Dr. Yusuf Ibrahim Kofarmata in a press release said Governor Yusuf gave the “Approval for the slash of 50% of the registration fees for all Kano State indigenes studying at state institutions to cushion the worsening economic condition the people have been going through in recent days all over the nation.

“Therefore, with this notice, all indigenes of Kano State studying regular courses at Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, Wudil (ADUST), Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano (YUMSUK), Sa’adatu Rimi University of Education, Kumbotso, Aminu Kano College of Legal and Islamic Studies, Kano State Polytechnic, Audu Bako College of Agriculture, Dambatta, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso College of Advanced and Remedial Studies, Tudun Wada, Kano State College of Education and Preliminary Studies are to enjoy the total relief of 50% reduction in the registration fee in the 2023/2024 academic session,” he added.

He said this is in addition to the government’s resolve to “Sponsor 1001 best graduates this year, unconditional payment of the registration fees of Kano indigenes studying in Bayero University, Kano, and reopening of various institutes of entrepreneurship and vocational studies.”

Reacting to the slash in tuition fees, Munzali Kabir, a father of two children attending the YUMSUK, said, “I was thinking of withdrawing one of my child who just joined the varsity not more than a year ago and leave the one who is in his 300 level to finish but with this development, I think we are good to go.

“We really appreciate this from the governor and of course, this is a future saving decision he has made.”

Also speaking, Safiyanu Ali, whose daughter was about to defer her studies at the ADUST due to paucity of funds, said with the development, there would no longer be a justification for the deferment.

