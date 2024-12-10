Parents demand ‘palliatives’ before releasing children for immunisation in Kwara

The Kwara State government has raised concerns over the reluctance of some parents to participate in routine immunisation campaigns for children aged 0 to 59 months, citing demands for “palliatives” as a prerequisite for allowing their children to be vaccinated.

During the ongoing Routine Immunisation Vaccine Catch-Up exercise, the government announced a targeted focus on three local government areas—Ilorin East, Ifelodun, and Baruten—which previously recorded suboptimal performance in immunisation coverage.

Dr Michael Oguntoye, Director of the Primary Healthcare System, expressed concern during a stakeholders’ meeting on integrated health campaigns across all 16 local government areas in the state.

He explained that these areas had a significant number of unvaccinated children, partly due to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Oguntoye warned that unvaccinated children risk re-infecting others, potentially spreading life-threatening diseases.

He also noted that resistance from some parents, particularly fathers, remains a challenge for effective immunisation efforts.

“Some parents even demand palliatives or incentives before allowing their children to be vaccinated,” he said, reminding them that while vaccines are offered free of charge, each dose costs the federal government approximately N70,000.

He emphasised that immunisation is globally recognised as one of the most effective public health interventions, preventing about 60% of diseases and reducing healthcare costs for families.