Parents decry overcrowded classrooms, inadequate desks in FCT school

Parents have expressed concern over overcrowded classrooms at the Junior Secondary School (JSS), Unguwar Dodo, Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT.

Some parents, who spoke when our reporter visited the school on Monday, also decried the lack of enough desks for students in the school.

Mrs Rebecca Ayuba, a parent, said the majority of the students have no desks to sit on, adding that some of them sit on the bare floor during lessons.

She said the situations have been affecting the learning process in the school.

She said, “You can see it for yourself as some of the students are sitting on the floor, while some sit on the window to attend lessons.”

A teacher in the school, who preferred anonymity, told our reporter that lack of desks had forced some students to be sitting on the floor.

He said some students also stand during lessons due to lack of enough desks and chairs.

He added, “Even some of the teachers sit on the window while the only few classes available are overcrowded.’’

He said the school, which was established in 2020, has grown in population, with the number of the students overstretching the existing facilities in the school.

The parents called on the management of the FCT UBEB to urgently construct eight classroom blocks with offices.

The Director of the FCT Universal Basic Education (UBE), Dr Hassan Sule, did not pick calls or reply to a text message sent to him on the condition of the school.

However, a senior official at the board, who preferred anonymity, disclosed that construction of additional classrooms with the furniture had been captured in the board’s next year’s budget.