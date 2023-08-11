Parents charged to guide kids on career path

The Director and Proprietress of Blossomhall School, Abuja, Mrs Adeola Remi-John, has charged parents to continue to be role models to their children and guide…

The Director and Proprietress of Blossomhall School, Abuja, Mrs Adeola Remi-John, has charged parents to continue to be role models to their children and guide them on choosing their career paths.

While speaking during the school’s Award and Recognition Day recently, Mrs Remi-John said, “Every child is unique and destined for greatness in their own special way. So, parents should guide each child as such. Blossomhall School is also dedicated to doing its best to foster their growth and success in their career paths.”

She noted that since the inception of the school in October, 2020, it had been able to grow and improve on its mission to raise children who would stand out in conduct, character and cognitive behaviour.

City & Crime reports that 16 pupils graduated from nursery to primary school, while 72 received academic awards celebrating their talents, skills and gifts.

The special guest of honour and former Chairperson of Necas Network Entrepreneurial Women (NNEW), Hajiya (Mrs) Amina Zanna Ibrahim, charged the graduating pupils to strive to become the best so that they would become professionals such as doctors, lawyers and teachers.

