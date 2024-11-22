Paramilitary agencies not poverty alleviation organisations – FG

Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-ojo, has warned that paramilitary agencies are not for poverty alleviation but a career of pride.

Tunji-ojo gave the warning during a summit, in Abuja, for high-ranking officers from the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Services.

He said: “This meeting was convened due to the realisation that the most significant challenges are coming from state controllers, comptrollers, and commandants.

“I would like you to desist from corruption and work towards eradicating it from your respective systems.

“We will no longer be counting years in service, but performance and value-added. We cannot continue to run our services on the premise of connections. So, I am saying, enough of the negative news about officers.”

“Tell those petitioners among you that we will supply them with reams of paper. No amount of petition can stop us from doing the right thing,” he said.

Tunji-Ojo said the federal government would not sacrifice the wishes of over 200 million Nigerians because of the egos or aspirations of a few personnel, adding that: “For us here, performance is what makes officers cross the hurdle.”

He emphasised the importance of patriotism and urged efficiency and teamwork.

The minister therefore warned the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) against commercialising and treating prison facilities like bazaars, where the comfort of inmates is dependent on their economic and financial status.

Tunji-ojo emphasised the primary role of correctional facilities in rehabilitating and reforming offenders while respecting the rights of all inmates.

The Minister, who described paramilitary agencies as responsible for ensuring internal security, urged the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to transition effectively from merely issuing travel documents to managing migration and border security.

The Minister also wanted the Federal Fire Service to improve emergency response time to five minutes, focusing on innovation and efficiency.

While commending personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for their efforts in protecting critical national assets, he reminded them that their core mission is distinct from police work.