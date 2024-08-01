Papal knights, medalists back Catholic bishops’ opposition to Samoa Agreement

The Association of Papal Knights and Medalists in Nigeria (APKMN) has endorsed the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria’s (CBCN) stance against the recently signed Samoa…

The Association of Papal Knights and Medalists in Nigeria (APKMN) has endorsed the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria’s (CBCN) stance against the recently signed Samoa Agreement by the federal government.

In a statement jointly signed by the association’s National President, Sir Steve Adehi and National Secretary, Dame Rosemary Azimi, APKMN expressed concern over the potential threats the Samoa Agreement poses to Nigeria’s sovereignty and core values.

The association said despite the perceived benefits of the agreement, signed on June 28, 2024, its inclusion of post-modern secular ideologies challenges Nigeria’s moral, cultural and religious foundations.

“The Association of Papal Knights and Medalists in Nigeria fully supports the concerns raised by the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) regarding the Samoa Agreement’s threats to our nation’s sovereignty and core values,” the statement read.

“The Samoa Agreement, covering areas such as democracy and human rights, sustainable economic growth, climate change, social development, peace and security, migration, and mobility, includes ideologies that undermine Nigeria’s moral, cultural and religious fabric,” it stated.

APKMN echoed the CBCN’s concerns that the agreement’s language on sexual orientation, gender identity, comprehensive sexuality education, and reproductive health rights poses significant challenges to Nigeria’s societal norms and moral framework.

“As an association dedicated to upholding the moral and cultural integrity of the church and our nation, we urge the government to consider the CBCN’s call to amend or withdraw from the agreement,” the statement said.

“It is crucial for Nigeria to assert its position against provisions that threaten life, family, religious freedom and cultural values,” APKMN added. The association commended the bishops for their vigilance and leadership in promoting the church’s teachings and safeguarding Nigeria’s moral and cultural heritage.