Panteka markets’ closure: We are running out of raw materials-Recyclers

…Security agencies begin profiling markets’ operators

Scrap merchants and recycling firm operators have decried the continued closure of Panteka markets as well as clampdown on scavengers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), saying the situation has led to the skyrocketing cost of their raw materials.

Abuja Metro reports that the FCT minister, Nysom Wike, recently ordered the closure of the scrap markets, popularly known as Panteka, in the territory for two weeks, which was billed to last till last Tuesday.

Abuja Metro further reports that Panteka is a market for the sales of fairly used items and scrap iron, including furniture and home appliances.

The minister warned scavengers to restrict their activities to the dumping sites alone within the territory.

The development was coming after a security meeting led by the minister where issues relating to vandalisation and stolen public infrastructures like manhole covers were raised.

As the traders in the scrap business continue to lament the experience, so are their colleagues in the recycling section, who relied on them for their raw materials.

Bulus M. Diwa, one of the stakeholders in Suleja town, Niger State, who produces plastic products like cups, polythene bags and bowls, said as a result of the closure of those markets, a kilogramme of scrap plastic rose to about N1200, from N700.

He said the development was coming at a time when they are yet to address issues of high-rate charges in power, tax, and cost of producing alternative energy which, according to him, will lead to the closure of many firms in the business.

He said, “I believed the action taken by the FCT administration was with good intention, as there are bad eggs among some of the stakeholders. But then, there is a need to identify the good ones out of them and allow them to continue with the business.

‘’We are already struggling for survival due to the foreign expatriate adventure into the business from nations like India and China, who deploy sophisticated machinery, and also running an independent power supply in their firms.’’

Also speaking, another leader in the business, Mukaila Bello, said the government should provide enough dumping sites, as well as deploying cleaners that would go round the neighbourhood with their vehicles to dispatch refuse to the dumping sites.

He said, “These would replace the presence of Baban-Bola at the neighbourhood, while operating around the dumping site alone.”

Bello, who described the FCT as a hub of sourcing their plastic raw materials, called on the government to consider them as partners who contribute in checkmating refuse at the urban centres, as well as providing employment for the teeming youths.

Meanwhile, security agencies in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have concluded plans to commence profiling of Panteka markets’ operators in the territory.

Chief Felix Obuah, Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council, disclosed this during a meeting with officials of the Panteka markets’ operators across the FCT on Friday.

Obuah explained that the move was to ensure effective monitoring and regulation of the operations of all Panteka markets in the FCT.

Mr Adamu Gwary, Director, Security Services Department, FCT Administration, said only Panteka operators that were recognised by the administration would be profiled and allowed to reopen.

Gwary added that all illegal Panteka operators must be registered and recognised by the administration, and thereafter, profiled by security agencies before they would be allowed to operate.

On his part, the Commissioner of Police in the FCT, Mr Olatunji Disu, said the profiling of the Panteka operators began Feb. 1.

“It is a disgrace that this kind of thing is happening here, in the FCT, and we have made up our minds to ensure that it stops

“We are not going to stop until we bring sanity to Panteka business.

“We are going to profile you to get a list of people that we think are capable enough to be trusted with the business of Panteka in the FCT,” he said.

Responding, the National Chairman of Panteka Operators, Alhaji Abbas Bello, pledged the full support of the operators to the ongoing efforts to sanitise their operation.

Also, the secretary of the group, Malam Salisu Abubakar, said the association would work with the security agencies to stop all forms of vandalism in the FCT.

Similarly, the Secretary of Mpape Panteka, Mr Mohammed Kashim, pointed out that Panteka contributes to the development of the FCT, through job creation.