Sports
Palmer extends Chelsea contract by two years to 2033

Cole Palmer has signed a new Chelsea contract to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge until 2033. The 22-year-old attacking midfielder is now on a…

Cole Palmer has signed a new Chelsea contract to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge until 2033.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder is now on a nine-year deal with improved terms after a sensational breakthrough season in west London.

Palmer scored 25 goals and contributed 15 assists in 45 appearances during his first season at Chelsea after a £42.5m move from Manchester City last summer.

Palmer is on the shortlist for the PFA Player and Young Player of the Year awards to be announced in Salford next week, and claimed the Premier League Young Player of the Season award for 2023-24.

 

