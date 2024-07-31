Palliatives alone can’t solve escalating hunger –Atiku 

✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called for a more holistic and sustainable approach towards tackling the prevailing hardship in the country, saying that short-term measures, such as grain procurement, cannot solve the problem. 

Atiku, in a post on his verified Facebook page, noted that he was disheartened by the “escalating hunger crisis engulfing millions of Nigerian children, a number that has now swelled to approximately 4.4 million, as reported by the World Food Programme (WFP).”
The opposition leader who stated that the federal and state governments must act decisively to address the cause of this crisis, added that “short-term measures, such as grain procurement, are mere band-aids and fall woefully short of the comprehensive action needed.”
He therefore called for a “more holistic and sustainable approach, including bolstering security measures to ensure safe access to food.”
“The government must prioritize long-term strategies to curb food inflation, enhance security, and stabilize the forex rate, thereby safeguarding food security for all Nigerians.
“In particular, the government of Katsina State must heed expert advice, invest in agricultural development, support our farmers, and implement measures to prevent further displacement of communities.
“It is also vital to collaborate with humanitarian organizations and the international community to mitigate the impact of this crisis and work towards a brighter, more secure future for all Nigerians,” he added.

