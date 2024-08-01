Palliatives alone can’t solve escalating hunger—Atiku

A former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has called for a more holistic and sustainable approach towards tackling the prevailing hardship in the country, saying that…

A former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has called for a more holistic and sustainable approach towards tackling the prevailing hardship in the country, saying that short-term measures such as grain procurement cannot solve the problem.

Atiku, in a post on his Facebook page, said he was disheartened by the “escalating hunger crisis engulfing millions of Nigerian children, a number that has now swelled to approximately 4.4 million, as reported by the World Food Programme (WFP).”

The opposition leader, who stated that the federal and state governments must act decisively to address the cause of the crisis, added that “short-term measures such as grain procurement are mere band aids and fall woefully short of the comprehensive action needed.”

He, therefore, called for a “more holistic and sustainable approach, including bolstering security measures, to ensure safe access to food.”

He further said, “The government must prioritise long-term strategies to curb food inflation, enhance security, and stabilise the forex rate, thereby safeguarding food security for all Nigerians.”