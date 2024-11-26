Palliative: Kano anti-graft agency raids warehouse repackaging 16,800 bags of FG’s rice

The Kano Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission (PCACC) has raided a warehouse where 16,800 bags of rice meant for the federal government palliative are being reportedly repackaged for the open market.

The rice palliative suspected to have been released during the last year’s ‘Ramadan Kareem’ and tagged ‘Not for sale,’ carries the picture of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The warehouse is located along Hotoro Ring road by Farin Masallaci where 28 trucks of bags of rice were stored.

SPONSOR AD

Speaking during the raid, the PCACC Chairman, Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado, said, “This is in respect of investigation on allegation activities that there are people taking advantage of government intervention by rebagging the rice meant for palliative. They are rebagging and repackaging rice meant for the public.

“This is a clear form of corruption and considering the hardship we are experiencing in the country, somebody has the effrontery to come here and start repackaging and rebagging it. Look at it, they are in the process, we have seen it and we are taking appropriate measures now.

“Investigation will be conducted thoroughly with all vigour to uncover all those behind it. Now we have only one arrest and we will make sure that we uncover those behind it. We will take all legal actions to forestall all these kinds of activities.

“There are 28 trucks and if you multiply by 600 bags each, then the actual amount is huge. A bag today is 82,000 which is about N1.3bn.”