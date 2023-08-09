Palliative: identity card admits you for free transport; Ondo Govt tells workers 

The Ondo state government has asked workers in the state to be armed with their “official identity card” as it begins to deploy buses for…

The Ondo state government has asked workers in the state to be armed with their “official identity card” as it begins to deploy buses for free transport as part of the commitment to provide palliatives to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy.

This was contained in the copy of a circular that was issued to government Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) of the government and signed by O.F. Ayodele, the Administrative Secretary of the office of the Head of Service, on Wednesday.

Last week, the state announced that it would roll out palliatives including transporting workers to and from office to cushion the effect of hardship occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy.

Wale Akinterinwa, State Commissioner for Finance, who announced the palliatives measures at a briefing with reporters, said the state would deploy all existing buses in the state to serve as free shuttle buses to public servants till December 31.

Mr Akinteriwa, who also doubles as the Chairman of the State palliatives implementation committee, had added that CNG buses will also be purchased to convey the government workers to and from at no cost to them.

But in the copy of the circular obtained by Daily Trust, the government stated that all workers must hold their means of identification before they would be allowed to board the buses.

It further mapped out and listed the designated point in the state capital, Akure, where the buses would always park to pick the workers down to the government secretariat and offices in the state.

According to the circular, vehicles shall commence movement and operation from each of the take-up points from Monday to Friday daily.

“As part of measures to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy on public servants in Ondo state, the state government has unanimously designed a fully subsidised transportation system for public servants of Ondo state.

“The first phase will commence within Akure metropolis while it would be extended to other major cities in the state, subsequently.

“It should be noted that this programme will formally take off on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, and the designated vehicles shall commence movement from each of the take-off points by 6:45 a.m. daily from Monday to Friday.

“Also, Public Servants are to ensure they take their valid official identity cards with them always to be eligible for this transport scheme. The identity card admits only one person,” it read in part.

