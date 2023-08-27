Palliative distribution will fail without our input, Ogun monarch tells FG

The Olu of Imasayi in Yewa North Local government area of Ogun State, Oba Lukmon Kuoye, has asked the Federal Government to carry traditional rulers…

The Olu of Imasayi in Yewa North Local government area of Ogun State, Oba Lukmon Kuoye, has asked the Federal Government to carry traditional rulers along in the collation of the beneficiaries’ data and the distribution of the fuel subsidy palliatives.

Oba Kuoye said the process will fail without the input of traditional rulers.

He spoke on Sunday while addressing journalists in his palace as part of activities marking his second year coronation anniversary.

The monarch said traditional rulers in the country must be consulted and allowed to play important roles in getting accurate data of Nigerians needed for the distribution of the palliatives.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had announced distribution of cash and food items to Nigerians as palliatives to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy.

In implementing the policy, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu said the federal government would work closely with state governors, local government and community leaders to verify and update the social register of the country.

The monarch called on the federal government to liaise with traditional rulers as key stakeholders in verifying and updating the social register of the country, saying the entire process would fail without their input.

Oba Kuoye attributed the failure of government policies to the refusal of the government to recognise traditional rulers and give them constitutional roles to play in the development of the country.

He said “We have Obas, we have traditional rulers and we have traditional institutions. Government installed us and they tell us what to do, but they are not giving us any role to play.

“During the ninth national assembly when they were amending the constitution, the issue of roles for traditional rulers was jettisoned due to some powers that be because they know if traditional rulers are empowered and given roles, it will affect them because we will not allow them to rubbish us

“If we are fully involved, we know our people and they know us, if they want to get accurate data, we are in a better position to help them.”

Oba Kuoye said all the legal battles instituted against his emergence by his opponents had been dismissed in court.

He listed renovation of the palace and peaceful coexistence among all the religions as some of the achievements recorded in his domain.

Oba Kuoye also called on Governor Dapo Abiodun to appoint indigenes of Imasayi into strategic positions in the government, noting that the community voted massively for the ruling party in the last elections.

