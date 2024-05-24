✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News
SPONSOR AD

Palliative distribution to persons with disabilities flagged off in N/Central

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Special Needs and Equal Opportunities, Hon. Mohammed Abba Isa, on Thursday flagged off distribution of palliatives to…

    By Saawua Terzungwe

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Special Needs and Equal Opportunities, Hon. Mohammed Abba Isa, on Thursday flagged off distribution of palliatives to Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in the North Central geo-politcal zone.

Speaking at the event held in Karu, Nasarawa State, Hon. Isa said the programme was in line with the ‘renewed hope’ agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said the distribution would be done in all the six geo-political zones in the country, but stated that the North East zone would take the lion’s share because the region has the highest number of Persons with Disabilities.

Amid coalition talks: Atiku declares interest in 2027 presidential election

Sanusi returns as Emir of Kano

He said apart from food and other items given to the PWDs, to cushion the effect of hardship, another programme was being initiated to empower PWDs through talents and skill development.

Explaining how the programme would benefit all PWDs, Isa said, “We are liaising with local government officials, traditional institutions, religious institutions, civil society and all other security agencies and organisations of PWDs who are responsible for identifying the beneficiaries.”

 

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories