Palliative distribution to persons with disabilities flagged off in N/Central

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Special Needs and Equal Opportunities, Hon. Mohammed Abba Isa, on Thursday flagged off distribution of palliatives to Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in the North Central geo-politcal zone.

Speaking at the event held in Karu, Nasarawa State, Hon. Isa said the programme was in line with the ‘renewed hope’ agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said the distribution would be done in all the six geo-political zones in the country, but stated that the North East zone would take the lion’s share because the region has the highest number of Persons with Disabilities.

He said apart from food and other items given to the PWDs, to cushion the effect of hardship, another programme was being initiated to empower PWDs through talents and skill development.

Explaining how the programme would benefit all PWDs, Isa said, “We are liaising with local government officials, traditional institutions, religious institutions, civil society and all other security agencies and organisations of PWDs who are responsible for identifying the beneficiaries.”