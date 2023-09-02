Palliative: Borno Rep contracts 15 filling stations to sell fuel at N430 per litre

Member representing Jere constituency in the House of Representatives, Ahmed Satomi, has contracted 15 filling stations to sell fuel to commercial tricylists and motorists at…

Member representing Jere constituency in the House of Representatives, Ahmed Satomi, has contracted 15 filling stations to sell fuel to commercial tricylists and motorists at N430 per litre.

Marketers are currently selling fuel between N635 and N655 per litre in the Borno State capital, Maiduguri.

The intervention, according to him, was to complement the grains distribution by the state to cushion the effects of subsidy removal.

“Fifteen filling stations were contracted to sell 37,500 liters of petrol at N430 per liter, and we would augment the balance of the market prices,” he said.

Satomi, represented by the Chairman of petroleum palliative committee, Nur Lawan, observed that many tricycle riders and transporters were pushed out of their businesses, hence the need to support them.

“The economic situation has forced many of them out of business, so they can no longer feed their families,” he added.

The coordinator of the Satomi Petroleum Palliative Intervention, Muhammed Alhaji Muhammad, said the lawmaker’s intervention was the first phase, “the remaining phases would come in earnest”.

One of the Keke Napep operators, Abdullahi Mohammed, said the intervention shows the willingness of those in power to alleviate their sufferings.

“If other lawmakers and government officials can extend a similar gesture, we’ll recover our capital and operate the business at low cost. It will also trickle down to our passengers, because we’ll charge low,” he said.

Last week, the Directors of State Security Service in the six states of the NorthEast had met and reviewed the security challenges in the zone.

Submitting the communique to Borno state governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, they advised that more palliatives should be distributed as a measure to reduce or prevent the eminent crimes facing the region.

