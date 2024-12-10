Palestine: Israeli airstrikes kill 50 Palestinians in fresh attack

At least 50 Palestinians, including women and children, have been killed in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza, according to health authorities in the besieged territory.

The violence comes as a power outage threatens the lives of more than 100 patients at a hospital in northern Gaza.

The Gaza Health Ministry reported on Monday that 50 people were killed the previous day, with 84 others injured in what it described as three “massacres” carried out by Israeli forces.

One of the deadliest incidents occurred on Monday morning, when an Israeli drone strike hit the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, killing three people.

Al Jazeera correspondent Hani Mahmoud, reporting from central Deir el-Balah, said the victims were attempting to leave their home in search of food when they were targeted.

“They were killed right away. Their bodies are still in the street, and nobody has the ability to get to the bombed site and remove the bodies from the street,” Mahmoud said.

Jabalia, which has been under Israeli siege for 65 days, has seen thousands of Palestinians deprived of food and water, leaving many on the brink of starvation. Mahmoud described the area as being “turned into a graveyard.”

In another attack overnight, Israeli forces targeted a flour distribution line in the southern city of Rafah, killing 10 people who were waiting in line to buy flour.

The ongoing violence has escalated the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where residents continue to suffer under the effects of the siege and relentless airstrikes.