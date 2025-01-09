PAKISTAN: Sisters set father on fire after rape

Two teenage sisters were arrested in Pakistan for killing their father by setting him on fire in revenge for rape, police said Wednesday.

The father was attacked in the Punjabi city of Gujranwala on January 1 and taken to hospital where he died on Tuesday.

“The girls said that they decided amongst themselves to find a ‘permanent solution’,” Rizwan Tariq, a senior police official in the city, told AFP.

They then took petrol from a motorcycle and set their father on fire as he slept, he added.

The pair, who are step-sisters, said their father had been raping the eldest girl for a year and had twice attempted to rape the younger girl.