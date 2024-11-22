✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
PAKISTAN: 38 killed in sectarian attacks

Pakistan
    By .

Gunmen in northeastern Pakistan killed at least 38 people in two attacks on Thursday, officials said, adding that the incidents were linked to sectarian violence that has claimed dozens of lives in recent months.

“Two separate convoys of Shiite people… were targeted by the terrorists in the Kurram district,” Javed ullah Mehsud a senior administration official, told journalists.

“The death toll has now risen to 38, with 11 others injured in both attacks,” he said, revising an earlier toll.

“Initial reports confirm that the victims include six women, several children, and police officers,” he added.

A police officer confirmed the latest toll, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

