Painful decisions only way Tinubu can address Nigeria’s problems –Minister

Abubakar Momoh, the Minister of Regional Development, says the painful economic decisions being taken by President Bola Tinubu are the ony means the president can solve the country’s problems.

Momoh explained that it was normal for President Tinubu, whom he said meant well for the country, to take the far-reaching decisions in the interest of the people.

He spoke on Sunday at the flag-off distribution of relief materials and palliatives worth millions of naira to support residents affected by the recent flood disaster in the nine Niger Delta region states in Akure.

According to the minister, the economic reforms of President Tinubu would be of benefit to Nigerians soon.

“The decisions being taken are painful, but that is the only way by which we can address the problems that have been facing this country. If you want Nigeria to thrive, you must take far-reaching decisions that will initially inflict pains on the people of our country.

“In a very short time, you will begin to see the effects of the decision or the policies of the federal government that have been taken so far.

“I want us to continue to pray for our president because the president means very well for Nigeria. If Nigeria is not better during this administration, it means we are cursed,” he said.

Flagging off the distribution, Momoh said the relief items by the federal government were designed to cushion the effects of the flood on the beneficiaries.

The minister revealed that President Tinubu, in his concern and love for the people of the Niger Delta region, recently approved the relief materials and palliatives to the flood victims in the region to alleviate their challenges.

He listed some of the distributed items to include rice, grains, spaghettis, beans, motorcycles, sewing machines, grinding machines, cooking stoves, and smokeless stoves, among others.

“There was a time there was flood in this part of the country, that is the entire Niger Delta region, and recently too there was another flood. He (Tinubu) said, ‘Minister, you have to go there and take care of your people by making sure that you send enough palliatives because when there is flood, there is always a problem.’

“People are displaced. They don’t have means of livelihood. So he gave approval, and we are doing the symbolic presentation here today. This will take place in the entire state of the Niger Delta region.

“We are handing over to the stakeholders of these very states, which of course include primarily the governor, the traditional rulers, and the members from the ministry.”

The Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, commended President Tinubu for the gesture, stressing that it would also reduce the burden on the affected victims and residents of the state.

Aiyedatiwa, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Regional Planning and Urban Development, Mr Olaniyi Gbenga, assured that the items and materials would be given to those affected by the flood.

He, however, stressed that the state government had put every necessary machinery in place to avert the flood in the future.

The special adviser to the governor on women affairs, Seun Bosede Osamaye, urged the beneficiaries in the state to effectively utilise the items in order to boost their economic well-being and trade.

On his part, the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, appreciated the federal government for the gesture, expressing optimism that the items would be judiciously distributed.

Daily Trust had recently reported how property worth millions of naira were destroyed by flood, which hit some parts of Ondo, Akure, and Ilaje.

In Ondo town, some of the areas affected include Itanla, Oka, Odo Ijomu, Bethlehem, and Akure-Ondo expressway.