Paediatricians seek 6-month maternity leave for breastfeeding mothers

News
    By Fatima Maikasuwa

Paediatricians at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) in Makurdi have called for a six-month fully paid maternity leave for breastfeeding mothers.

This, they argue, is essential for enhancing breastfeeding practices and bridging the gap in child nutrition.

The call was made during an event commemorating World Breastfeeding Week, organised by the Department of Paediatrics at BSUTH.

Prof. Edwin Eseigbe, the Head of the Paediatrics Department, emphasised the importance of workplace policies that encourage breastfeeding on demand and the establishment of mother and child-friendly crèches.

He praised the federal government’s efforts to strengthen maternal and child nutrition through the Maternal, Infant, and Young Child Nutrition (MIYCN) programme.

Dr. Stephen Hwande, the Chief Medical Director of BSUTH, commended the Department of Paediatrics for its commitment to promoting breastfeeding.

He also highlighted the successes achieved in healthcare delivery and staff welfare under the current hospital administration, attributing these to the support of the Benue State Governor, Fr. (Dr) Hyacinth Alia.

 

