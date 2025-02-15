Pa Adebanjo was a fearless freedom fighter –Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has expressed sadness over the passing of Chief Ayo Adebanjo, describing him as a fearless freedom fighter and patriot.
Atiku in a statement said the late Afenifere leader “was a formidable force and a fearless fighter for justice, equity, and an egalitarian society.”
“I can vividly recall the heroic role that Pa Adebanjo played in wresting power from the military and enthroning democratic governance in Nigeria. He was at the forefront of the fight against military dictatorship.
“It is on record that Pa Adebanjo spent his entire youthful days fighting against colonial rule; spent his middle age to fight against military dictatorship and his latter days to ensure that good governance, rule of law and democracy took firm roots in Nigeria.
“I wish to state without equivocation that Pa Adebanjo was a golden example of how to live and die for the good of the country.
“Apart from mentoring many generations of civil rights activists across different generations, Pa Adebanjo was an activist extraordinaire and bridge builder who led the battle against injustice and oppression from the trenches
“Undoubtedly, the life and times of Adebanjo remain a priceless map for contemporary and upcoming activists, who advocate for good governance to learn and take a cue from,” Atiku said.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.