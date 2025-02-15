Pa Adebanjo was a fearless freedom fighter –Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has expressed sadness over the passing of Chief Ayo Adebanjo, describing him as a fearless freedom fighter and patriot.

Atiku in a statement said the late Afenifere leader “was a formidable force and a fearless fighter for justice, equity, and an egalitarian society.”

“I can vividly recall the heroic role that Pa Adebanjo played in wresting power from the military and enthroning democratic governance in Nigeria. He was at the forefront of the fight against military dictatorship.

“It is on record that Pa Adebanjo spent his entire youthful days fighting against colonial rule; spent his middle age to fight against military dictatorship and his latter days to ensure that good governance, rule of law and democracy took firm roots in Nigeria.

“I wish to state without equivocation that Pa Adebanjo was a golden example of how to live and die for the good of the country.

“Apart from mentoring many generations of civil rights activists across different generations, Pa Adebanjo was an activist extraordinaire and bridge builder who led the battle against injustice and oppression from the trenches

“Undoubtedly, the life and times of Adebanjo remain a priceless map for contemporary and upcoming activists, who advocate for good governance to learn and take a cue from,” Atiku said.