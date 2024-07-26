OYOSUBEB adjusts exam timetable to enable Muslims observe Jumaat

The Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board has effected a slight adjustment to its ongoing CBT Examination that clashed with the Friday Jummah prayer. A…

The Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board has effected a slight adjustment to its ongoing CBT Examination that clashed with the Friday Jummah prayer.

A statement by the Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr Nureni Aderemi Adeniran, on Thursday, said this affects Muslim candidates whose examinations were slated between 1pm and 3pm on Friday.

Adeniran said: “For the sake of the people who will observe Jumaat prayers at various mosques, between 1pm-3pm, they have the grace to come for their exams afterwards”.

He said the Muslim faithful have been permitted to observe prayers within this time, while non-Muslims take their exams.

“The examination will still be on, but our Muslim brethren whose scheduled papers fall within the Jumaat period, will be allowed to sit for their exams when they return from the mosque,” he said.

He, however, reiterated that the adjustment will not affect non-Muslim candidates.

Adeniran added that as his practice during the week, he will be at the centre to supervise the examination that will end tomorrow.

He added that as a Muslim, he will also take a break from the supervision to observe Jumaat prayers and return at 3pm to ensure compliance.