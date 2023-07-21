Oyo Taking Strategic Steps To leverage on Energy Sector for Economic Growth – Makinde

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has said his administration is taking strategic steps to empower young population to leverage on the energy sector for economic…

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has said his administration is taking strategic steps to empower young population to leverage on the energy sector for economic growth.

He stated this during the maiden edition of Dr Diran Fawibe Annual lecture series organised by the International Energy Services Limited, in collaboration with Center For Petroleum Energy Economics And Law and the University of Ibadan on Thursday at the International Conference Center of the University of Ibadan.

The governor who was represented by his Special Adviser On Administration, Rev. Idowu Ogedemgbe, said the state recognizes the crucial role that energy plays in driving progress and is looking to capitalize on the opportunities presented by the Energy Act Regulatory Commission recently signed into law by the federal government.

According to him , this move is expected to provide avenues for resource exploration and the establishment of thriving industries.

“The leaders and policymakers in Oyo State have set their sights on fostering an environment that upholds principles of good governance, transparency, and accountability. By prioritizing these values, they aim to create a state where the welfare and aspirations of the citizens are at the forefront of decision-making processes.

“One of the key areas of focus is the energy sector, as it plays a vital role in driving economic development. With the newly enacted Energy Act Regulatory Commission, the state government is seeking to take advantage of the regulatory framework and explore the untapped potential of various energy resources. By doing so, they aim to establish industries that will not only boost economic growth but also create employment opportunities for the youth.”

A guest speaker at the event; the Chief Investment Officer, NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services , Mr Bala Wunti while speaking on the theme “Shaping The Future, Building Legends” charged the academic communities to equip their students with the required skills that will enable them not only become competent in their chosen career, but also confident and courageous to make informed decisions in their personal or business life.

“It will go a long way in making them to step into the legendary environment, we want to create legends and we want the University of Ibadan to continue to be vanguard for creating those legends

“There is the need for a compelling collaboration between the academics , policy makers and the public to co-create solutions to tackling the country’s compelling challenges ” he said

Also speaking, the Chairman, International Energy Services , Dr. Diran Fawibe said the lecture is aimed at bringing the academia and the industry together and see the need the Universities to serve as integrator for development of technology in the country.

“The results of research should be known to be transmitted into development, in other countries of the world that have reached advanced development, universities use to be an integral part of that development in which case, some of the studies done in the universities are presented and translated into avenues for development for the various sectors of their economy , so it should be the same in our own universities, it shouldn’t be a case of doing research just for the sake of research and remain on paper and bookshelves.” he said

“We want the University to serve as integrator for the development of technology in the country. Research shouldn’t be for the sake of research but we should see the result and the only way we can do that by improving the academic environment is to collaborate with people in the industry so that they can transmit this efforts into the development of our country because that’s the only way we can continue to advance and meet up with other countries.”

Deputy Vice Chancellor Academics, University of Ibadan, Prof Aderonke Bayeroju, in her welcome address, urged them to unlock the potential of interdisciplinary collaboration leveraging the collective wisdom and expertise of the academia, industry, government and other stakeholders.

