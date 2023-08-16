Oyo govt set to start palliatives distribution

The 15-man Palliative Committee on Sustainable Action for Economic Recovery (SAfER) has assured residents of Oyo State that it will start disbursement of palliatives soon.…

The 15-man Palliative Committee on Sustainable Action for Economic Recovery (SAfER) has assured residents of Oyo State that it will start disbursement of palliatives soon.

The committee, headed by the Chief of Staff, Hon. Segun Ogunwuyi has divided itself into five sub-committees to fast-track the implementation of the palliatives, as directed by Governor Seyi Makinde.

Daily Trust reports that the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade made this known on Tuesday in Ibadan.

Acknowledging that the state government was aware of the anticipation by citizens to benefit from the palliatives, Ogunwuyi assured that the palliatives would be rolled out the moment the governor ratifies the final template for the implementation from members.

Kogi, Lagos, Bayelsa pay more for food as inflation hits 24.08%

After Tinubu, CBN governor’s meeting, dollar crashes to N790 at parallel market

The 5 sub-committees are: Sub-Committee on Transportation headed by Alh. Gafar Bello and the Sub-Committee on Food Palliatives headed by Hon. Segun Olayiwola.

Other sub-committees are: Sub-Committee on Food Security, headed by Barr. Olasunkanmi Olaleye; Sub-Committee on Small and Micro-Enterprises, headed by Prof. Musibau Babatunde and Sub-Committee on Healthcare headed by Prince Dotun Oyelade.

He added that input will be extended to 10,000 farmers in various enterprises.

Also, YEAP beneficiaries and small holder’s farmers who are known and proven to be engaging in active farming will benefit from the N500m government loan.

Hon. Ogunwuyi added that new routes have been mapped out by the transportation sub-committee for residents of the state.

Ogunwuyi said routes mapped out by the transport sub-committee include: Mokola-Apata-Omi Adio; Oja oba- Idi ayunre; Beere- Amuloko; Dugbe- Railway station, Gate – Alakia- Adegbayi; Arola-Apete-Mokola.

Others are: Challenge-Beere-Gate; Beere-Olomi-Olunde; Eleyele-Sango-Bodija; Kuola- Elebu-Challenge; Challenge- Apata-omi.

The committee chairman added that palliative transportation has been provided for commuters from New Garage-Beere-Gate; Iseyin; Oyo; Ogbomoso; Ibarapa and Saki.

He therefore urged each sub-committee not to leave any stone unturned, in their quest for the most efficient way to get the palliatives across to those who really need them.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...